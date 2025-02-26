Man hospitalized after shooting near 66th and South Peoria

Tuesday, February 25th 2025, 7:52 pm
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man just after 5 p.m. near 66th and Peoria on Tuesday.
Police said the man was hit in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital. The injuries were non-life-threatening, police say.
No word on what led to the shooting or where the suspect is.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
