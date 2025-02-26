Man hospitalized after shooting near 66th and South Peoria

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man just after 5 p.m. near 66th and Peoria on Tuesday.

By: Drake Johnson

-

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man just after 5 p.m. near 66th and Peoria on Tuesday.

Police said the man was hit in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital. The injuries were non-life-threatening, police say.

No word on what led to the shooting or where the suspect is.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.