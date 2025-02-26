Richard Glossip murder conviction tossed: Former reporter Dana Hertneky returns to discuss

Former Griffin Media reporter Dana Hertneky returned to the studio Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in the Richard Glossip case after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out his murder conviction.

By: Bella Roddy

Former Griffin Media reporter Dana Hertneky returned to the News 9 studio in Oklahoma City on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in the Richard Glossip case after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out his murder conviction.

Hertneky, who covered the case extensively for over a decade, reflected on the key moments and evidence that led to the Supreme Court’s decision.

A Case Built on Testimony

Glossip, a former death row inmate, was convicted primarily on the testimony of Justin Sneed, the man who committed the murder and agreed to testify against Glossip in exchange for a plea deal. Over the years, Glossip’s legal team has argued his innocence, emphasizing that his conviction relied solely on Sneed’s statements.

2015: A Near Execution

Hertneky recalled covering Glossip’s scheduled execution in 2015, when he was minutes away from lethal injection before then-Gov. Mary Fallin issued a last-minute stay due to the state lacking the correct execution drugs.

“You guys probably remember—it was a big deal, and we didn’t have an execution in our state for a long time after that,” Hertneky said.

The delay led to a years-long legal battle over Oklahoma’s execution protocols and the state’s ability to obtain lethal injection drugs.

The Missing Evidence

A turning point came when Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond discovered previously undisclosed evidence. Hertneky explained that eight boxes of evidence existed, including a document in an eighth box that had not been turned over to the defense. The document reportedly referenced Sneed’s use of lithium and psychiatric care, contradicting his trial testimony that he was not under medical treatment.

According to Hertneky, the Supreme Court found this evidence significant, ruling that Sneed’s testimony was unreliable and that prosecutors knew about the inconsistencies. This violation of the Brady rule, which requires all evidence to be disclosed to the defense, ultimately led to the conviction being overturned.

Looking Back on a Decade of Coverage

Reflecting on the case, Hertneky said one of the most shocking moments was when Fallin, who had repeatedly affirmed the execution would proceed, halted it at the last moment—not due to doubts about Glossip’s guilt, but because the state was about to use the wrong drug.

Glossip has been incarcerated since 1997, and his case has drawn national attention over the years, particularly during a six-year period when Oklahoma paused executions due to issues with lethal injection drugs.

“It’s been years and years of court battles, and now here we are,” Hertneky said.

As the legal proceedings continue, Glossip’s future remains uncertain. However, the Supreme Court’s decision marks a significant shift in the case Hertneky spent years covering.