Mollie and Claire's Legacy: How Holland Hall is remembering two students

Tulsa’s Holland Hall is giving us an inside look at how the tight-knit school is remembering Mollie Buffington and Claire Esmond. The teens died in a crash in February. A third student is still recovering in the hospital.

By: Matt Kalish

Lockers Of Love

The school shared photos of Mollie and Claire’s lockers, which are covered with sticky notes. Each note is left by a student. Many are bible verses about grief, the power of faith, and hope.

Athletic Legacy

Holland Hall also shared pictures of a memorial to Mollie and Claire at the school. It’s filled with photos of the two and their classmates and highlights the two playing sports. Both played field hockey for the school.

Image Provided By: Holland Hall

Saying Goodbye

Mollie’s funeral was Tuesday, February 25th and Claire’s is March 1st. Both are closed to the public.

Image Provided By: Holland Hall

Collective Gratitude

Holland Hall’s head of school, JP Culley, released a statement Tuesday after Mollie’s services, thanking people from across Tulsa and the nation for their prayers and support over the last few weeks. Culley asked for those well wishes to continue.

“We appreciate that it means so much to this community as we continue to hold our arms around one another and walk through this time together, forever changed, but always remembering these incredible students and the impact that their lives have had on us and will continue to have on us.”

Condition Update

Culley also released this update on the driver of the car, who survived and is also a Holland Hall student:

“She's being taken wonderful care of at the hospital and surrounded with all kinds of love, and incredible expertise. So we appreciate all the support you receive from civic leaders. From school leaders. Anyone you could possibly imagine has reached out to say that they would like to be helpful, that they're praying for us and that we're in their thoughts and prayers.”