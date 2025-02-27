Haskell woman charged after video shows child outside shoeless in freezing cold

A Haskell foster father appeared in court Tuesday on a felony child neglect charge after video showed his foster daughter standing outside in the cold wearing only pajamas with no shoes and socks last week.

Wednesday, February 26th 2025, 7:27 pm

By: Erin Conrad


MUSKOGEE, Okla. -

The Muscogee Nation Attorney General filed a misdemeanor child neglect charge Thursday against Kaytlin Fultz after an investigation into the video that shows a young girl outside in freezing weather wearing only pajamas and no shoes. 

The video, which was posted online, shows the girl yelling that she is cold and wants to come inside. Haskell Police say the child was living with foster parents at the time, she has since then been removed from the home.

The mother told Haskell Police, who also investigated the case and recommended charges against both Kaytlin and her husband Andrew, that the girl was outside to "reset" herself.

Both were in a Muskogee County courtroom Wednesday.

Charges and court proceedings

A judge dismissed the charge against Kaitlyn Fultz, ruling that the state does not have jurisdiction because she is a tribal citizen. However, the charge remains against her husband, Andrew Fultz.

Fultz turned himself in and promptly posted bond. When asked by News On 6 about the case as he left jail, he did not respond.

Some members of the Fultz family attempted to block reporters from recording video of both suspects as they left the courtroom.

In one video, Kaitlyn Fultz, wearing a cheetah-print dress, was seen getting into a black car outside the courthouse.

Tribal investigation

News On 6 contacted the Muscogee (Creek) Nation to determine whether charges would be filed against Kaitlyn Fultz in tribal court. The tribe confirmed it is aware of the case and is investigating, but no charges have been filed at this time.

