OHP Troopers, state law agents to undergo ICE training

Oklahoma law officers will soon be working directly with ICE agents.

By: Jennifer Pierce

-

Oklahoma law officers will soon be working directly with ICE agents. The specialized task force will undergo intensive training on how to arrest and detain undocumented criminals. The three state law agencies making up the task force including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will begin ICE training next week. State officials said their focus will be on undocumented people posing a threat to public safety.

“If there’s somebody who is a threat to public safety in the state of Oklahoma or a national security threat, that’s who we are targeting,” said Tim Tipton, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Commissioner.

Oklahoma and Florida were among the first states to sign agreements with ICE and begin extensive training with state law enforcement. The live virtual training will include state Troopers and agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Bureau of Investigations.

Related: ICE Enforcement: Oklahoma DPS outlines plan under federal agreement

“Under ICE authority and supervision those Troopers and agents will be able to carry out a variety of initiating deportation proceedings,” said Tipton.

Tipton does not expect Troopers or state agents to conduct ICE raids, hold roadside checkpoints or interrogate students in schools. State law officers in the specialized task force will be able to make arrests, check immigration status and take undocumented criminals into ICE custody.

Tipton does not have an exact number of Troopers or agents who will be under ICE supervision or exactly where enforcement efforts will take place.

“That training will be monthly,” said Tipton. “If we see a need to add additional resources to it then we can get them through the training and assign these additional duties.”

Selected troopers and agents will complete 40 hours of training beginning next week. City and county law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma will eventually receive the same ICE training. There was not a timeline on when that will happen.