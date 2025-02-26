BARC Rescue works to find homes for shelter and homeless pets

Wednesday, February 26th 2025, 7:05 am
The Broken Arrow Rescue Corp (BARC) is a volunteer-run, foster-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need. Founded in 2016, BARC focuses on providing medical care and rehabilitation for shelter and homeless pets.
BARC Rescue was started by founder and director Jamie Cope and her husband, who initially helped shelter pets and stray animals, many of which required medical attention. Their efforts grew into a community-supported nonprofit organization, which has since rescued, rehabilitated, and adopted out more than 1,000 dogs over the past decade.
Image Provided By: BARC
Currently, BARC has 14 adoptable dogs available for forever homes. Additionally, 10 dogs reside in lifetime sanctuary care due to medical conditions that prevent adoption. The rescue provides a home-like setting for all animals in its care, allowing for personalized rehabilitation and assessment to ensure the best placement for each pet.
Some of the adoptable dogs include:
A full and regularly updated list of adoptable pets is available at barcrescue.org.
Image Provided By: BARC
BARC will host a fundraiser yard sale on Saturday, March 15, in Broken Arrow from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The organization is accepting donations of gently used items, more information is available on its Facebook page, BARC Rescue, Oklahoma.
The rescue relies on community support to continue its mission. Donations of money, food, cleaning supplies, puppy pads, and towels are always needed. A donation dropbox is available inside the Southern Agriculture lobby at 91st and Elm.
Image Provided By: BARC
In addition to physical donations, BARC is looking for foster volunteers, event helpers, and social media assistance. Those interested in contributing can find more information at barcrescue.org.
Two Chihuahua puppies, Thelma and Luis, are currently available for adoption. The pair came into the rescue after their mother required an emergency C-section nine weeks ago. They are now healthy and ready for their forever homes.
Image Provided By: BARC
BARC hopes to continue growing and eventually establish a dedicated facility to accommodate more animals and help alleviate overcrowding in Oklahoma shelters.
For more information on adoptable pets or ways to support the rescue, visit barcrescue.org or follow BARC on Facebook at BARC Rescue, Oklahoma.
February 26th, 2025
February 21st, 2025
February 21st, 2025
February 26th, 2025
February 26th, 2025
February 26th, 2025
February 26th, 2025