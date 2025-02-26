BARC Rescue works to find homes for shelter and homeless pets

BARC Broken Arrow Rescue Corp is a volunteer-run, foster-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding homes for shelter and homeless pets in need.

By: Brooke Cox

The Broken Arrow Rescue Corp (BARC) is a volunteer-run, foster-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need. Founded in 2016, BARC focuses on providing medical care and rehabilitation for shelter and homeless pets.

Origins and Mission

BARC Rescue was started by founder and director Jamie Cope and her husband, who initially helped shelter pets and stray animals, many of which required medical attention. Their efforts grew into a community-supported nonprofit organization, which has since rescued, rehabilitated, and adopted out more than 1,000 dogs over the past decade.

Image Provided By: BARC

Adoptable Pets and Sanctuary Dogs

Currently, BARC has 14 adoptable dogs available for forever homes. Additionally, 10 dogs reside in lifetime sanctuary care due to medical conditions that prevent adoption. The rescue provides a home-like setting for all animals in its care, allowing for personalized rehabilitation and assessment to ensure the best placement for each pet.

Some of the adoptable dogs include:

Ranger, a 4-year-old Schnauzer Jeff, a 4-year-old German Shepherd Lambo, a 2-year-old Lab mix Thelma and Luis, 9-week-old Chihuahua puppies Missy, a 4-year-old Golden Retriever/Pyrenees mix

A full and regularly updated list of adoptable pets is available at barcrescue.org.

Image Provided By: BARC

Upcoming Fundraiser

BARC will host a fundraiser yard sale on Saturday, March 15, in Broken Arrow from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The organization is accepting donations of gently used items, more information is available on its Facebook page, BARC Rescue, Oklahoma.

How to Support BARC Rescue

The rescue relies on community support to continue its mission. Donations of money, food, cleaning supplies, puppy pads, and towels are always needed. A donation dropbox is available inside the Southern Agriculture lobby at 91st and Elm.

Image Provided By: BARC

In addition to physical donations, BARC is looking for foster volunteers, event helpers, and social media assistance. Those interested in contributing can find more information at barcrescue.org.

Spotlight on Thelma and Luis

Two Chihuahua puppies, Thelma and Luis, are currently available for adoption. The pair came into the rescue after their mother required an emergency C-section nine weeks ago. They are now healthy and ready for their forever homes.

Image Provided By: BARC

Future Goals

BARC hopes to continue growing and eventually establish a dedicated facility to accommodate more animals and help alleviate overcrowding in Oklahoma shelters.

For more information on adoptable pets or ways to support the rescue, visit barcrescue.org or follow BARC on Facebook at BARC Rescue, Oklahoma.