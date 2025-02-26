Q&A: How Tulsa Higher Education Consortium is helping students get their FAFSA done

The end of the school year is quickly approaching, meaning it's time for students to start getting their Free Application for Student Aid done. The Tulsa Higher Education Consortium answers some questions students and their families might have.

By: Tyler Whitehead

The end of the school year is about three months away, so now is the time for students to get their Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) turned in.

Dr. Laura Latta, who is the executive director of the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium, joined us at News On 6 at 4 p.m. to answer some questions students and their families might have.

A: Seniors in Oklahoma high schools have to complete the FAFSA before graduating. And there are a few different resources to help them do that. So, the website that you go to complete your FAFSA is studentaids.gov. And in completing your FAFSA, it helps you understand your eligibility for federal, state and institutional aid when you choose what college that you want to attend.

A: There are two components that students and families have to fill out to get that FAFSA completed. The great news also is that the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium has resources. So, we have events. We work really closely with the Tulsa City County Libraries to have FAFSA events you can go to our website tulsahighered.com and see where we're having those events also connecting with high school counselors, they really are the experts on FAFSA completion

A: The federal deadline is June 30th. The state deadline is really the encouragement to get it done as soon as you're able to. And then also to consult with the institution that a student is hoping to attend.