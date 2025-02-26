Dump truck rolls over, causing traffic hiccups in Owasso

A dump truck rollover is blocking traffic on 86th Street North in Owasso. Officers say it took a team effort to get the busy intersection cleared as quickly as possible.

Wednesday, February 26th 2025, 10:08 am

By: Tyler Whitehead


Owasso -

A dump truck rolled over Wednesday morning, causing some traffic hiccups near 86th Street North and Highway 169.

The busy intersection has since reopened, and traffic is now moving through.

Owasso Police say it took two and a half hours to get the dump truck back up and clean up all the debris in the road.

Officers said it was a group effort to that got it all done between firefighters, fire medics, the city's street department and public work crews.
