Thunder vs Nets: Preview, bounce back, last meeting, where to watch

The Thunder look to bounce back after Monday's loss to Timberwolves.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading East for a two-game swing, looking to bounce back from a late game collapse to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

First up on the road trip is Brooklyn against the Nets, who have won 7 of their last 10 games. The Nets struggled on Monday night losing to Washington 107-99. Ziaire Williams led the Nets with 19 points, as Brooklyn is fighting to remain in position for postseason play. The ankle injury to D'Angelo Russell has plagued the Brooklyn offense, with the Nets only scoring two free-throws in the final 4:45 of the Wizards game. Brooklyn is now 1-7 in games without Russell as OKC looks to capitalize on his absence. Oklahoma City will next head to Atlanta for a Friday night game with the Hawks.

Last Meeting

Oklahoma City defeated Brooklyn 127-101 in their first meeting, shooting 55.2% and hitting 19 three-pointers on January 19th. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points and 10 assists in three quarters of play, while Isiah Joe made eight 3-pointers and scored 24 points.

Bouncing Back

After a day of rest, OKC will look to make this a "get right" game against the 21-36 Nets. This is an opportunity to put the historic loss behind them and prove the mental toughness the team has shown all season will continue to be a strength. The Thunder are expected to have Holmgren and Hartenstein back in the lineup as the progression continues of finding ways to play with two bigs for the Thunder heading into the playoffs. Hartenstein suffered a facial contusion in the 3rd qtr against Minnesota and was not listed on the early injury report. Holmgren had a normal night of rest on Monday with the game being the second night of back-to-back games. OKC will also be looking to improve the shooting performance from Monday night when they went 2-for-15 from three in the fourth qtr.

Goals Remaining for Thunder and West Contenders: playoff positioning

Game Info

February 26, 2025 6:30 Tipoff

Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Watch on FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Odds

FanDuel currently lists OKC as a 17 point favorite with 80% of the money on the Thunder.