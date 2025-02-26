Thunder have March 5 Grizzlies game flexed to ESPN: New start time

Thunder vs Grizzlies on March 5th flexed to ESPN with new start time of 8:30. Thunder will have 22 nationally televised games

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a change in their upcoming schedule announced by ESPN. They will now face the Memphis Grizzlies on March 5 in Memphis, with the game starting at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. This matchup was originally set to be a local broadcast at 7:00 p.m. Previously, ESPN had scheduled the Dallas Mavericks to play in Milwaukee starting at 8:30 p.m. So far this season, the Thunder have played 16 games on national television, with 6 more still to come.

Details From ESPN:

today ESPN announced an update to its 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule. On Wednesday, March 5, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will visit the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN Presented by State Farm. This matchup will be subject to local blackout restrictions in the Oklahoma City market and replaces the previously scheduled broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game.

In addition, on Sunday, March 9, the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo host the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell at 7 p.m. on ESPN Presented by State Farm. This replaces the previously scheduled Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans game broadcast.

ESPN will no longer carry that evening’s Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers matchup as a result of the previously added Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup, which featured the Lakers debut of Luka Dončić on February 10.



