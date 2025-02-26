Former Rep Jon Echols announces bid for Oklahoma attorney general

Former State Representative Jon Echols announced he's putting in his bid for Oklahoma Attorney General in the November 2026 election.

By: Tyler Whitehead

Former State Representative Jon Echols announced he's running for Oklahoma attorney general for the November 2026 election.

Echols, who represented House District 90 since 2012, served as House Majority Floor Leader for eight years, making him the longest-serving official in that role in state history. During his tenure, he supported conservative policies, including tax cuts and the establishment of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, which investigated government spending and uncovered financial mismanagement.

“I am ready to serve the great state of Oklahoma, and I am truly thankful for the amazing support the campaign is receiving out of the gate,” Echols said in a statement. “As your Attorney General, I’ll defend your freedoms, safeguard taxpayer dollars, and stand strong with our law enforcement heroes.”

Echols launched his campaign with the endorsement of 17 county sheriffs across the state, including Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III and Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado. Additional endorsements are expected in the coming days.

Throughout his legislative career, Echols has been a vocal advocate for religious liberty, the Second Amendment, and anti-abortion policies. Under his leadership, the Oklahoma House passed what he describes as the largest tax cut in state history.

Echols' campaign announcement comes as current Attorney General Gentner Drummond prepares to run for governor in 2026.

