Bartlesville 18-year-old killed in winter weather related crash

Wednesday, February 26th 2025, 3:03 pm
An 18-year-old from Bartlesville is dead after he crashed his pickup truck during the slick and icy conditions on February 17th in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The crash report said Aden J. Grindle was pronounced dead at the scene.
OHP said they are still investigating what caused the crash.
This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.
