Bartlesville 18-year-old killed in winter weather related crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old is dead after he crashed his pickup truck in Osage County.

By: Tyler Whitehead

An 18-year-old from Bartlesville is dead after he crashed his pickup truck during the slick and icy conditions on February 17th in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash report said Aden J. Grindle was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP said they are still investigating what caused the crash.

