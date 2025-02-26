By The Numbers: How The OBN is Keeping Drugs out of The Wrong Hands

The OBN has collected around 150,000 pounds of prescription drugs using 204 drug take-back boxes placed in police stations across the state.

By: Ethan Wright

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is working to prevent prescription drug misuse by making disposal easier and more accessible. Through the Drug-Take Back initiative, the OBN has been able to place 204 drug disposal boxes in the lobbies of police stations across the state. Officials say the program helps keep prescription drugs from being misused, stolen, or improperly disposed of, saving our lives and our environment.

About 15 years ago, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics started purchasing drug disposal boxes to put in law enforcement offices around the state. The boxes were designed to give Oklahomans a safe way to dispose of expired and unwanted prescription drugs.

Fifteen years later, the program has grown a lot. They now have 204 drug disposal boxes spread across the state that are being used on a monthly basis.

Since the beginning of the program, around 150,000 pounds of controlled drugs and over-the-counter medications have been collected. That is a medication that will never make it into the water supply being flushed, into landfills, and into the wrong hands.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 2,424 people died of opioid overdose in 2023. Officials say that often, drug addictions begin long before buying from a dealer on the street. Many start at home in the family medicine cabinet.

The drug disposal boxes are available for public use 24/7. You don’t have to peel off labels or put things in special bags, you can just bring your prescription into the lobby of the police department and toss them in a box.