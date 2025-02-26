How artificial intelligence is shaping our daily lives and the economy

Wednesday, February 26th 2025, 4:09 pm
Artificial Intelligence is everywhere. It's part of our daily lives, from the most sophisticated smartphones to factories, education and so much in between.
Matt Stephani is the President of Cavanal Hill Investment Management and has been studying AI's future. He joined News On 6 to talk about how the U.S. economy could stand to benefit.
