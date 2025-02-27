Not Guilty: Skyler Buckner acquitted in Memorial Day Festival shooting

Skyler Buckner was acquitted of murder charges related to the 2022 Taft, Oklahoma shooting that killed one person.

By: MaKayla Glenn

A jury has found Skyler Buckner not guilty in connection to the 2022 Memorial Day festival shooting in Taft, Oklahoma, which left one person dead and several others injured.

The Verdict

The jury trial began on Feb. 24, lasting two and a half days before a Muskogee County jury found Buckner not guilty on all remaining murder charges.

Background of the Case

The shooting occurred on May 29, 2022, during the first post-COVID Memorial Day celebration in Taft. Gunfire erupted in a crowd of approximately 1,500 people, with over 40 shots fired. The tragic incident resulted in the death of 39-year-old Sharika Bowler, a bystander with no known connection to the suspects. Several others were injured.

Buckner was one of four people initially charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Sean Waters, Assistant District Attorney for the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement,

"We appreciate the hard work of the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and the OSBI. While we are disappointed with the verdict, we respect the decision of the jury."

Skyler Bukner's attorney, Steve Money, says Buckner made it clear, he’s sorry this happened, but, Buckner maintained he didn’t do it.

"Miss Bowler was his cousin. His first cousin. They knew each other. She was family. So, I mean, this is a tragedy among tragedies,” Money said, “He was grateful to the jury. He was grateful to his family. He was grateful to everybody that has stuck by him over the last two or three years. It’s been a very tough haul for him.”