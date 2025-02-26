Tulsa Resource Officer Receives Lifesaving Award for Swift Action

Tulsa resource officer Beaudree Walts received a lifesaving award for performing CPR on a collapsed school employee until paramedics arrived.

Wednesday, February 26th 2025, 5:18 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa resource officer is being honored with the lifesaving award for his quick action during an emergency.

Beaudree Walts was working at Tulsa Public Schools when a school employee collapsed in the nurse's office. Walts contacted dispatch and EMSA and helped perform CPR until paramedics arrived.

"I'm just glad that God used me to be there to help take care of her," said Walts.

Walts has been with TPS since October and says he just wants to help protect people and keep children safe.
