Tulsa Students Explore Engineering Careers at Annual Breakfast Event

Over 100 students explored engineering careers at Engineers Week breakfast, while teachers learned new STEM teaching methods.

By: Craig Day

More than 100 students from 12 schools across the Tulsa area attended the Engineers Week breakfast today.

Students learned about various careers in engineering, ranging from mechanical to aerospace. They had the opportunity to ask questions and geotechnical engineer Brett Cowan offered some advice. "

Today was just an opportunity to give back, and I know geotechnical soil engineering isn't very trendy, so I thought it was a great chance to expose kids to a small part of civil engineering," said Cowan.

Additionally, teachers participated in presentations from the Tulsa STEM Alliance to discover new ways to teach STEM subjects in their classrooms.