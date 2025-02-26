Tulsa Students Explore Engineering Careers at Annual Breakfast Event

Wednesday, February 26th 2025, 5:31 pm
More than 100 students from 12 schools across the Tulsa area attended the Engineers Week breakfast today.
Students learned about various careers in engineering, ranging from mechanical to aerospace. They had the opportunity to ask questions and geotechnical engineer Brett Cowan offered some advice. "
Today was just an opportunity to give back, and I know geotechnical soil engineering isn't very trendy, so I thought it was a great chance to expose kids to a small part of civil engineering," said Cowan.
Additionally, teachers participated in presentations from the Tulsa STEM Alliance to discover new ways to teach STEM subjects in their classrooms.
Craig Day anchors the 5, 6 & 10 o’clock newscasts at News On 6. He’s an Emmy and national Edward R. Murrow award winner, whose work has also been recognized with awards by several other journalism groups, including the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalism, Oklahoma Associated Press, and broadcasting associations in Louisiana and Texas, including reporter and story of the year when he worked in Shreveport, Louisiana.
