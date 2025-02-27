By the Numbers: TU women win on Senior Night

In its final home game of the season, the Tulsa women’s basketball team ended play in style inside the Reynolds Center by taking down South Florida 66 to 58.

By: Justin Woodard

9: The Golden Hurricanes snapped the Bulls' nine-game winning streak. TU has now won back-to-back home games over USF. They won 72-65 a year ago.

18: On senior night, it was sophomore Maddy Cartwright who stole the show. Cartwright put up 10 first-quarter points and finished with a game-high 18 points. Kristol Ayson and Hadley Periman each added 11 points for the Golden Hurricane.

11: Tulsa finishes with an 11 and 4 record inside the Reynolds Center this year.

15: With the victory, TU gets to 15-13 on the season and improves to 9-7 in AAC play.

3: Riding a three-game winning streak, the Golden Hurricane play at Memphis on Saturday.