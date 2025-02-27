Tulsa Performing Arts Center renovation & expansion timeline

Wednesday, February 26th 2025, 9:25 pm
Renovations and expansion of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center are set to begin in January 2028. The project includes a nearly $80 million renovation funded by the Improve Our Tulsa tax package and a $50 million privately funded expansion. Fundraising efforts for the expansion will take place between 2028 and 2030.
By December 2030, construction is expected to be complete, with a new glass entryway and atrium, additional restrooms, a full-service restaurant and bar, a coffee shop, and expanded performance space.
During the renovation, a temporary venue will be set up in the parking lot east of the PAC to accommodate smaller performances.
In 2030 or 2031, officials plan to present a proposal for Phase 3 of the project, which could include a new theater and a skybridge. This phase would require additional public and private funding.
