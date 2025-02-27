Oklahoma Education Board to vote on new curriculum standards with expanded Bible, Tribal history

The Oklahoma State Board of Education will meet Thursday to review and approve newly revised Science and Social Studies standards, which are updated every five years.

Thursday's meeting will be the first time the board has met since Gov. Kevin Stitt replaced three board members earlier this month.

Donald Burdick, Katie Quebedeaux and Kendra Wesson were removed and replaced with Ryan Deathrage, Michael Tinney and Chris VanDenhende due to what the governor's office called "disappointing" state scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

"Nothing is more important than ensuring Oklahoma kids have the best education possible," Stitt said in a statement following the changes. "After months of headlines followed by disappointing NAEP scores this month, it's clear that our education infrastructure has fallen prey to needless political drama. If we want to be the best state for business, we need to make sure our kids have a path to success."

Along with State Superintendent Ryan Walters, Quebedeaux and Wesson have since formed the Trump Advisory Committee, which Walters said will “continue to fight the liberal D.C. swamp that has now leaked into Oklahoma’s Executive Branch.”

As for the meeting agenda on Thursday, Walters has proposed several changes, including more than 50 references to the Bible and Christianity—up from just two in the previous curriculum.

The revised standards also expand teachings on Oklahoma’s Native American tribes and Tulsa’s Greenwood District.

In addition, the Oklahoma State Department of Education issued a new request seeking teaching materials that incorporate the Bible into elementary school social studies lessons.

Thursday's meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.