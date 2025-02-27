How My Brother’s Keeper Tulsa supports young men of color from cradle to career

Thursday, February 27th 2025, 8:53 am
My Brother’s Keeper Tulsa is part of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a national initiative launched by the Obama Foundation to support boys and young men of color.
The program focuses on helping young men succeed at every stage of life, from early education to career development.
MBK Tulsa works across six key areas, including promoting high school graduation, increasing safety, and improving access to quality jobs.
Through collaboration with schools, businesses, and community partners, the organization aims to remove barriers and create clear pathways to success for young men in the Tulsa community.
MBK Tulsa was established as part of the national My Brother’s Keeper initiative and has been serving the local community for several years.
In 2023, Tulsa was named one of only four MBK Model Communities nationwide, recognizing its innovative programs and measurable progress in supporting boys and young men of color.
MBK Tulsa’s mission centers on developing strategies and forming partnerships that break down barriers for boys and young men of color from birth through their careers. The organization’s work focuses on three primary areas:
By partnering with local schools, businesses, and community organizations, MBK Tulsa seeks to amplify the voices of young men of color and drive meaningful, data-driven change.
As the MBK Alliance marks its 11th anniversary, MBK Tulsa is celebrating several key achievements:
While MBK Tulsa works directly with young men through programs like MBK Sports and MBK Youth All Stars, the organization’s broader focus is on transforming systems to ensure long-term opportunities and success. By uniting schools, community leaders, and local officials, MBK Tulsa uses data to drive strategies that improve outcomes for boys and young men of color.
As a nationally recognized MBK Model Community, MBK Tulsa is committed to achieving long-term impact by increasing graduation rates, expanding career pathways, making neighborhoods safer, and strengthening mentorship networks.
Community members, mentors, and supporters are encouraged to follow MBK Tulsa on social media and get involved in advancing these efforts.
For regular updates, community members can sign up for the MBK Tulsa newsletter.
