How My Brother’s Keeper Tulsa supports young men of color from cradle to career

My Brother’s Keeper Tulsa, part of the Obama Foundation’s national initiative, works to remove barriers and create opportunities for boys and young men of color through education support, workforce development and community safety programs.

By: Brooke Cox

My Brother’s Keeper Tulsa is part of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a national initiative launched by the Obama Foundation to support boys and young men of color.

The program focuses on helping young men succeed at every stage of life, from early education to career development.

MBK Tulsa works across six key areas, including promoting high school graduation, increasing safety, and improving access to quality jobs.

Through collaboration with schools, businesses, and community partners, the organization aims to remove barriers and create clear pathways to success for young men in the Tulsa community.

History and National Recognition

MBK Tulsa was established as part of the national My Brother’s Keeper initiative and has been serving the local community for several years.

In 2023, Tulsa was named one of only four MBK Model Communities nationwide, recognizing its innovative programs and measurable progress in supporting boys and young men of color.

Mission and Focus Areas

MBK Tulsa’s mission centers on developing strategies and forming partnerships that break down barriers for boys and young men of color from birth through their careers. The organization’s work focuses on three primary areas:

Education: Supporting students from early childhood through post-secondary success. Workforce Development: Providing access to career pathways and economic opportunities. Safety and Well-being: Addressing community violence and creating safe spaces where young men can thrive.

By partnering with local schools, businesses, and community organizations, MBK Tulsa seeks to amplify the voices of young men of color and drive meaningful, data-driven change.

New Developments in 2025

As the MBK Alliance marks its 11th anniversary, MBK Tulsa is celebrating several key achievements:

Violence Prevention Funding: MBK Tulsa secured a $2 million Department of Justice grant to support a community-based violence intervention strategy in partnership with the City of Tulsa, the Terence Crutcher Foundation, and Youth Services of Tulsa. The strategy aims to reduce homicides and gun violence while helping young men avoid cycles of crime. Early Childhood Enrollment: MBK Tulsa and its partners increased Pre-K enrollment for young boys of color from 68% to 72%, with a goal of reaching 77% by 2029. Academic Success in Sports Programs: Students participating in MBK Sports are excelling academically, with 18% higher attendance rates and grades averaging a half-letter higher than their peers.

Community Involvement and Call to Action

While MBK Tulsa works directly with young men through programs like MBK Sports and MBK Youth All Stars, the organization’s broader focus is on transforming systems to ensure long-term opportunities and success. By uniting schools, community leaders, and local officials, MBK Tulsa uses data to drive strategies that improve outcomes for boys and young men of color.

As a nationally recognized MBK Model Community, MBK Tulsa is committed to achieving long-term impact by increasing graduation rates, expanding career pathways, making neighborhoods safer, and strengthening mentorship networks.

Community members, mentors, and supporters are encouraged to follow MBK Tulsa on social media and get involved in advancing these efforts.

