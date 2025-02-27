3 things to know about the 80th annual Akdar Shrine Circus

One of Tulsa's longest-running events, the Akdar Shrine Circus, is back for its 80th year. There are nine showtimes available from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 2.

By: Alyssa Miller

Here are 3 things to know about the family-friendly event:

Fun & Entertainment

There are more than 15 circus acts packed into one show at the Akdar Shrine Circus. Some of the highlights include aerial and trapeze artists, stunt dogs, clowns, magicians, and motorcycle daredevils.

There will also be activities before, during intermission, and after the show for those in attendance. Take a ride on an elephant, camel, or pony, or enjoy face painting for an added cost.

The Akdar Shrine Circus said the elephants at the show come from the Endangered Ark Foundation located in Hugo, Oklahoma. The foundation said its goal is to preserve the Asian elephant in North America and educate people on the endangered species. Learn more about their work at EndangeredArkFoundation.org.

The Shriners Mission

The Akdar Shrine of Tulsa's mission is to help improve the lives of children with a variety of medical conditions by paying for their medical treatment, transportation to and from the hospital, and lodging during an extended hospital stay.

"We focus on Northeastern Oklahoma and making sure that the kids here have a good place to get good medical attention at no cost," said this year's Potentate Bobby Benn.

The organization said its members transport over 1,200 children to surrounding Shriners Hospitals for Children. To raise awareness of their work, the Shriners will often participate in parades all across Northeast Oklahoma and once a year take part in the Akdar Shrine Circus as clowns.

Benn said, "Being a Shriner and wanting to help kids all the time, seeing kids smile like they do at the circus, that is what you love most about the circus."

For more information on how to donate to their cause, visit the Adkar Shrine website.

Circus Information

Thursday, Feb. 27-March 2 Tulsa Fairgrounds Pavilion at 4145 East 21st St. Showtimes: Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Friday at 4 p.m. & 7 p.m., Saturday & Sunday at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets: $18 for adults, $10 for seniors (60 & older) $10 for children (3-12 years old), Free (children 2 & under)

The Akdar Shrine Circus is also running a few special offers. Two kids will get in free to any show with each paid adult general admission ticket. All active or retired military, first responders, law enforcement, and firefighters will also get in free to the Thursday and Sunday night shows at 6:30 p.m.