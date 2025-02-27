3 things to know about the 80th annual Akdar Shrine Circus

Thursday, February 27th 2025, 10:09 am
The circus is in town! One of Tulsa's longest running events, the Akdar Shrine Circus, is back for its 80th year. This year's circus features several long-time favorite acts and dazzling new ones.
Here are 3 things to know about the family-friendly event:
There are more than 15 circus acts packed into one show at the Akdar Shrine Circus. Some of the highlights include aerial and trapeze artists, stunt dogs, clowns, magicians, and motorcycle daredevils.
There will also be activities before, during intermission, and after the show for those in attendance. Take a ride on an elephant, camel, or pony, or enjoy face painting for an added cost.
The Akdar Shrine Circus said the elephants at the show come from the Endangered Ark Foundation located in Hugo, Oklahoma. The foundation said its goal is to preserve the Asian elephant in North America and educate people on the endangered species. Learn more about their work at EndangeredArkFoundation.org.
The Akdar Shrine of Tulsa's mission is to help improve the lives of children with a variety of medical conditions by paying for their medical treatment, transportation to and from the hospital, and lodging during an extended hospital stay.
"We focus on Northeastern Oklahoma and making sure that the kids here have a good place to get good medical attention at no cost," said this year's Potentate Bobby Benn.
The organization said its members transport over 1,200 children to surrounding Shriners Hospitals for Children. To raise awareness of their work, the Shriners will often participate in parades all across Northeast Oklahoma and once a year take part in the Akdar Shrine Circus as clowns.
Benn said, "Being a Shriner and wanting to help kids all the time, seeing kids smile like they do at the circus, that is what you love most about the circus."
For more information on how to donate to their cause, visit the Adkar Shrine website.
The Akdar Shrine Circus is also running a few special offers. Two kids will get in free to any show with each paid adult general admission ticket. All active or retired military, first responders, law enforcement, and firefighters will also get in free to the Thursday and Sunday night shows at 6:30 p.m.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
