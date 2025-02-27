Tulsa historian preserves legacy of Black Tulsans with upcoming book

Longtime Tulsa historian Princetta Newman is working to preserve and share the stories of influential Black Tulsans, highlighting their lasting contributions through her upcoming book, "If These Bricks Could Talk."

By: Autumn Bracey

This Black History Month, a local historian is working to honor and preserve the stories of Black Tulsans from the 20th century. Princetta Newman, a long-time historian, is shedding light on the impactful legacies, ensuring their stories are remembered for generations to come.

A Rich Legacy of Greenwood and North Tulsa

At 81 years old, Newman has deep roots in Tulsa, with her family history dating back to 1917. Through decades of collecting photographs and stories, she has carefully preserved the history of Greenwood, Black Wall Street, and North Tulsa. Her work is part of an ongoing effort to celebrate and document the rich contributions of Black Tulsans from the early 1900s to 1976.

“These are pictures that nobody else has, and that makes me feel really good,” Newman shares. These rare images will be featured in her upcoming book titled If These Bricks Could Talk, which highlights influential Black Tulsans and their contributions to the city’s history.

Honoring the Jackson Family Legacy

One of the stories featured in Newman's book is the legacy of S.M. Jackson, who founded Jackson’s Funeral Home in 1917, in the heart of Greenwood. Jackson’s funeral home was the only Black-owned funeral service in Tulsa at the time, and it grew to include a fleet of six cars.

“The business was very lucrative. They had just bought a hearse when the massacre happened, and it ended up getting burnt,” Newman explains.

Despite the destruction caused by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the Jackson family’s legacy endured. S.M. Jackson later founded Jack’s Memory Chapel in 1948, which is still in operation today under the leadership of his grandson, Terry Jackson.

Terry Jackson reflects on the legacy with pride: “It’s powerful to think we have a legacy that reaches back to that time. It makes it feel like we need to live up to our responsibility.”

A Nurse Who Made a Lasting Impact

Another key story in the book is about Janice Jones, a nurse who worked for the Tulsa County Health Department in 1926. She played a vital role in providing care to residents in North Tulsa, treating illnesses like tuberculosis at its peak.

Despite concerns about the dangers of going into homes to treat patients, Janice persisted, saying, "I’ll do it," and did just that. Newman notes that Janice's dedication led to the opening of a health center in North Tulsa in 1945, ensuring that the community’s health needs were met even during difficult times.

“Her sacrifice wasn’t just important—it was long-lasting,” says Newman.

Bringing Tulsa's Unsung Heroes to Light

Through her book, Newman aims to highlight not only well-known figures like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but also the unsung heroes of Tulsa, whose contributions often go unrecognized.

“I want people to know about Tulsans,” she says. “I’m glad they know about Mary Anders and Martin Luther King, but they need to know about those Tulsans.”

Princetta Newman hopes to release If These Bricks Could Talk by January 2026. In addition to her writing, she also leads tours about the history of Black Wall Street, ensuring these important stories are preserved for future generations.