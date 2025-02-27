67-year-old man killed in auto-pedestrian crash near 91st Street in Tulsa

Tulsa police are responding to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash near Delaware Ave and 91st Street.

Thursday, February 27th 2025, 11:41 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

A 67-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle while walking along South Delaware Avenue, according to Tulsa police.

Authorities said the man was walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled out of a private drive and struck him. Police said the driver did not see the pedestrian.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation and was released pending further review.

The victim’s identity has not been released as police work to notify the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.
