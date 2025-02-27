Haskell mother charged in Muscogee Nation court after video shows child outside shoeless in freezing cold

A Haskell foster father appeared in court Tuesday on a felony child neglect charge after video showed his foster daughter standing outside in the cold wearing only pajamas with no shoes and socks last week.

The Muscogee Nation Attorney General filed a misdemeanor child neglect charge against Kaytlin Fultz after an investigation into the video that shows a young girl outside in freezing weather wearing only pajamas and no shoes.

The video, which was posted online, shows the girl yelling that she is cold and wants to come inside. Haskell Police say the child was living with foster parents at the time, she has since then been removed from the home.

The mother told Haskell Police, who also investigated the case and recommended charges against both Kaytlin and her husband Andrew, that the girl was outside to "reset" herself.

Charges and court proceedings

After an investigation, the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Kaytlin Fultz and Andrew Fultz on Monday, Feb. 24.

Kaytlin and Andrew surrendered themselves to authorities in Muskogee County on Tuesday. A judge dismissed the charge against Kaitlyn Fultz, ruling that the state does not have jurisdiction because she is a tribal citizen.

On Wednesday, The Muscogee Nation Office of the Attorney General filed a charge of misdemeanor child neglect against Kaytlin Fultz of Haskell.

The pair surrendered to authorities Wednesday night and bonded out.

While Kaytlin Fultz is charged in tribal court, the Muskogee County charge remains against her husband, Andrew Fultz who turned himself in and promptly posted bond. When asked by News On 6 about the case as he left jail, he did not respond.

