How and when to prune plants and trees in Oklahoma

Horticulture experts say late winter is the ideal time to prune many plants in Oklahoma, but homeowners should know when and how to prune to avoid damaging their landscaping.

By: Brooke Cox

As winter begins to transition into spring, many homeowners are starting to take a closer look at their landscaping. One of the most common seasonal tasks is pruning, which helps maintain healthy plants and shrubs.

Understanding When To Prune

Pruning may seem intimidating, but experts say it doesn’t have to be. OSU Extension Horticulturist Brian Jervis said the key is knowing when and how much to cut.

“You don’t really want to take more than a third off at a time,” Jervis said. “If you need to take more, you can prune some now and come back in about a month.”

This time of year, cooler temperatures make it a good time to prune many types of plants, particularly those that bloom in the summer, such as crape myrtles and Rose of Sharon. However, Jervis said it’s important to avoid pruning spring-flowering plants, such as azaleas, because their flower buds are already formed.

“Pruning those now will cut off all the flowers,” he said.

Best Practices for Crape Myrtles

Crape myrtles are known for their resilience, but they are also prone to what Jervis calls “crape murder,” a term used to describe severe topping cuts that can weaken the tree.

“That produces a weak limb, that weak limb is more susceptible to disease, insects, and wind damage,” Jervis said.

Instead, Jervis recommends selecting and removing about a third of the limbs to allow for better airflow, which promotes stronger growth.

Pruning Roses for Healthier Plants

When it comes to roses, proper pruning can help prevent diseases, such as black spots, by improving airflow. Jervis advises homeowners to wait until rose plants begin to bud out before pruning.

“Don’t do it too early because we could still get a freeze,” Jervis said. “If you prune too soon and the new growth starts, it becomes more vulnerable to frost damage.”

For best results, he recommends selecting outward-facing buds, which encourage the plant to grow outward instead of inward, creating a more open and airy shape.