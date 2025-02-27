Tulsa Sings competition showcases local talent with Signature Symphony

Tulsa Sings, a local vocal competition presented by Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College, gives amateur singers the chance to perform with a professional orchestra while showcasing the diverse musical talent in the Tulsa community.

By: Brooke Cox

-

National competitions like American Idol and The Voice have helped singers achieve stardom, but a local program gives Tulsa-area vocalists their own chance to shine.

Tulsa Sings, a collaboration between Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College and local singers, offers amateur performers the opportunity to take the stage with a professional orchestra.

A Stage for Tulsa Talent

The competition, which has grown in popularity in recent years, highlights local talent while also introducing new audiences to symphonic music. Performers selected for the program receive coaching from Scott Coulter, a New York-based vocalist and professional performer, ahead of their performance with the full orchestra.

“We really get to highlight Tulsa’s talent,” said Katie Sawicki, Signature Symphony’s director of development and operations. “This is my favorite concert of the year.”

For some participants, the competition serves as a second chance to follow a passion for music after stepping away to pursue other life paths.

Auditions and Selection Process

The audition process begins with singers submitting video performances, often filmed at home or in their cars. After a review, selected participants are invited to callbacks, where judges narrow the field to a group of finalists.

This year, eight finalists were chosen, representing a range of musical styles and ages from 16 to 35.

Meet the Contestants

The finalists for this year’s competition are:

Amanda Duncan Andra Pantelimon L'aria Krautter Mackenzie Manning Ryan McGovern Shannon O'Brien Teague Applegate Tori Brunk

The audience will play a key role in the event by voting for their favorite performer, who will earn a chance to perform at Signature Symphony’s July concert. The overall winner of Tulsa Sings will headline the symphony’s annual Christmas concert in December.

A Unique Musical Experience

Organizers said Tulsa Sings helps connect the community to the symphony by blending classical and contemporary music, making the concert appealing to a wide audience.

“We try to make it accessible to everyone,” Sawicki said. “We’ll have pop songs, some rap, contemporary and Broadway songs — there’s really something for everyone.”

Themed “Open Mic Night” this year, the concert is set for Saturday, March 8, at the TCC VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education (10300 E. 81st Street).

Tickets are available at SignatureSymphony.org.

Looking Ahead

Signature Symphony is preparing for the final concert of the current season and has already started planning its upcoming schedule.

“We like to mix the classics with the contemporary,” Sawicki said. “That way, you get to see something you know and love while also being introduced to something new.”

For more information on Tulsa Sings and the upcoming season, visit SignatureSymphony.org.