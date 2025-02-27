No Threats Found at Kansas Public Schools After Lockdown and Investigation

Kansas Public Schools lifted lockdown after threat investigation found no danger, ensuring student safety and returning to normal activities.

By: David Prock

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office and school officials have released new details about a threat investigation Thursday morning.

According to DCSO, no threats were located at Kansas Public Schools and the campus is no longer on lockdown.

KPS Superintendent Cory Steele said that early Thursday morning, school officials were notified of a threat. Steele said the district took immediate action contacting the Delaware County Sheriff's Office and evacuating students from the building. The Sheriff's Office said that students and teachers were taken by bus to a secure off-campus location. Several students were released to their parents.

An initial sweep of the school was conducted by deputies who were later joined by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bomb detection dog. Colcord, Mosley, Leach, Oaks, Kenwood, and Vo-Tech, were placed on soft lockdown due to their proximity to the Kansas Schools District, according to DCSO.

Law enforcement officials determined that there were no threats on the school grounds which were released back to the district.

"We greatly appreciate the cooperation and support of our students and staff during this urgent and concerning situation. We are also grateful to our high school and middle school parents who picked up their students quickly upon request. Many of our elementary students also went home this morning at the discretion of their parents; however, we were able to safely care for those who stayed at the elementary campus. There is nothing more important to Kansas Public Schools than the well-being of our students. Their safety is our greatest responsibility and utmost priority. Because this is an ongoing investigation, I am unable to share specific information about the threat at this time. Law enforcement officials have assured us that it is safe to resume our normal school schedule and activities. We appreciate their swift action and assistance," said Steele.