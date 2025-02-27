OU Issues Statement After Beverage Thrown at Kentucky Players

OU Athletics is seeking anyone with information regarding an incident with a thrown beverage.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

After Oklahoma’s 83-82 loss to No. 17 Kentucky on Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center, a video of an incident involving the throwing of a beverage can at Kentucky players is making waves on social media. After the game, as Kentucky was leaving the court and heading into the tunnel, what seems to be a can of beer can be seen almost hitting one of the Kentucky players. The video has spread rapidly across social media since Wednesday night. Adam Stratton of Kentucky Sports Radio posted the footage on X.





Statement From OU Athletics:

We are aware of an incident that occurred following last night's men's basketball contest against Kentucky involving the throwing of a beverage can toward players. We are closely reviewing all available footage and are working to identify involved parties. We are also in communication with the Southeastern Conference. Anyone with information regarding the incident should provide that by emailing oah@ou.edu. The University of Oklahoma does not in any way condone this type of fan behavior and it will not be tolerated. We will take appropriate and necessary action against anyone who conducts themself in such a manner. We apologize to University of Kentucky players, coaches and fans.

Game Recap

Jalon Moore scored 20 points, and Jeremiah Fears added 18 points and 8 rebounds, but Oklahoma fell to No. 17 Kentucky 83-82 on Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners (17-11, 4-11 SEC) led 68-63 with 9:40 remaining and briefly went up 80-79 after a Glenn Taylor Jr. 3-pointer at 1:45. However, Kentucky (19-9, 8-7) scored four of the final six points, including a basket with 6 seconds left to secure the win in its first-ever game in Norman. Fears had a chance to win at the buzzer, but his jumper was blocked. Former Sooner Otega Oweh scored a career-high 28 points for 17th-ranked Kentucky in his return to Norman, including the game winner with six seconds remaining in the game.