Oklahoma State Board of Education Members Seek More Input on Agendas

New Oklahoma State Board of Education members seek greater input on agendas, addressing immigration policy concerns while approving new science and social studies standards.

By: Cal Day

-

The newest members of the Oklahoma State Board of Education are questioning how they can have more input on meeting agendas moving forward.

During their first meeting since being appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt, the three new members raised concerns about the process.

Concerns Over Meeting Agenda

Board member Chris Van Denhende expressed frustration that his concerns, particularly regarding Superintendent Ryan Walters’ handling of immigration policies affecting students and parents, were not being addressed. Van Denhende requested that any policy changes related to immigration from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) be paused until further guidance from the State Attorney General’s Office.

However, the board’s attorney informed him that since the request was not included in the meeting agenda, it could not be discussed. This led other new board members to ask about the process for getting items added to future agendas. The attorney explained that agenda-setting discussions must take place outside of board meetings.

Frustration from Board Members

Van Denhende voiced his disappointment that these procedural barriers prevented immediate discussion of his concerns.

"We got new people, we’re trying to work through this, we’ll try to get it figured out. There’s a lot of balls in the air, so let’s not get too excited about anything and just work through this stuff and think about kids while we’re doing it," said Van Denhende.

Board Approves New Education Standards

Despite these challenges, the board made progress on key education policies. Members approved new science and social studies standards for Oklahoma classrooms. The updated standards will now move to the State Legislature for final approval.

