Tulsa woman pleads guilty in 2-year-old daughter’s fentanyl overdose death

A Tulsa woman admitted she was responsible for the death of her two-year-old baby girl who died from a fentanyl overdose.

Thursday, February 27th 2025, 6:04 pm

By: News On 6


A Tulsa woman admitted she was responsible for the death of her two-year-old baby girl, who died from a fentanyl overdose.

Investigators say Njerin Samuel had fentanyl inside her apartment, and the little girl ingested some of it and later died.

Samuel pled guilty to second-degree murder and child neglect and will be sentenced next month.

Eric Jones is also charged with child neglect in that same case.

His trial is set to begin next week.

Previous stories:

  1. 2-Year-Old Girl Dies From Fentanyl Overdose; Police Charge Mother With Second-Degree Murder
  2. Tulsa County Prosecutors Charge 2 People In Connection With Toddler's Death
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 27th, 2025

February 28th, 2025

February 28th, 2025

February 27th, 2025

Top Headlines

February 28th, 2025

February 28th, 2025

February 28th, 2025

February 28th, 2025