Tulsa woman pleads guilty in 2-year-old daughter’s fentanyl overdose death

A Tulsa woman admitted she was responsible for the death of her two-year-old baby girl, who died from a fentanyl overdose.

Investigators say Njerin Samuel had fentanyl inside her apartment, and the little girl ingested some of it and later died.

Samuel pled guilty to second-degree murder and child neglect and will be sentenced next month.

Eric Jones is also charged with child neglect in that same case.

His trial is set to begin next week.

