Suspect, victim identified in Rogers County shooting

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office says a person was killed on Thursday, and one person is in custody.

By: News On 6, Sam Carrico

-

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office says a person was killed after a fight turned into a shooting west of Foyil on Thursday

Investigators arrested Mario Greene, 43 not far from the scene Thursday night. They say Greene and the victim, Travis Casey, knew each other and got into a fight over an ongoing disagreement about a vehicle belonging to Greene's father.

Rogers County Sheriff Walton says the crime scene stretches over a quarter mile in a rural area between Foyil and Oologah Lake. Walton says his deputies were first dispatched to the area around 5 p.m. and found the victim lying outside with several gunshot wounds. They attempted to save the person, but the victim died from their injuries.

Walton said Greene was wearing an ankle monitor when deputies took him into custody.

"You know, I don't know the seriousness or what his criminal history is right now, but it's a location we've been to multiple times," said Walton.

Walton added that he's brought in the OSBI and ATF to help his deputies process the crime scene.