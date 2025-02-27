OSU Cowgirls in the Big 12: Possible seeding scenarios

The Cowgirls secure a double bye in the Big 12 tournament and possible seeding scenarios with one game remaining

By: Ravin Ray

-

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are preparing for the Big 12 Tournament, which begins on March 5th.

The Cowgirls clinched a double bye in the tournament with a win over Cincinnati.

Currently, they sit in third place with just one game remaining on the schedule.

Here are a couple of scenarios for OSU depending on the outcomes of certain games this weekend:

With an Oklahoma State win over Kansas, the Cowgirls will secure the #3 seed because they have the tie-breaker over Kansas State, West Virginia, and Utah. If they lose, they will secure the #4 seed in the tournament. The TCU/Baylor game on Sunday does not affect OSU's seeding. The only game that can change their spot is the Kansas State game. An OSU loss and a Kansas State loss will give the Cowgirls the three-seed overall.





Win or lose, the Cowgirls will not play until Friday in the quarterfinals at either 11:00 a.m. or 8:00 p.m. depending on the final seedings that will be announced Sunday night.