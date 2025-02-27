OSU Cowgirls in the Big 12: Possible seeding scenarios

Thursday, February 27th 2025, 5:29 pm
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are preparing for the Big 12 Tournament, which begins on March 5th.
The Cowgirls clinched a double bye in the tournament with a win over Cincinnati.
Currently, they sit in third place with just one game remaining on the schedule.
Here are a couple of scenarios for OSU depending on the outcomes of certain games this weekend:
Win or lose, the Cowgirls will not play until Friday in the quarterfinals at either 11:00 a.m. or 8:00 p.m. depending on the final seedings that will be announced Sunday night.
