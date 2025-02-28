Tulsa County juror arrested, accused of showing up intoxicated to murder trial

Tulsa County deputies arrested a juror they say showed up intoxicated to a murder trial.

By: Lori Fullbright

A Tulsa juror has been charged with contempt of court and public intoxication after allegedly appearing intoxicated for jury duty.

Alethia Garcia was selected to serve on a murder trial jury but failed to appear in court on Tuesday, leading to a failure to appear warrant. When she arrived in court on Wednesday, officials said she seemed intoxicated, prompting a sobriety test that resulted in her arrest.

Following the incident, the judge removed Garcia from jury duty and rescheduled her service for April. She was given the option to postpone further if she provides proof of treatment.

This case remains ongoing, and Garcia has been charged but not convicted. Meanwhile, the murder trial involving defendants Rodney Williams and Roger Jackson is still underway.

