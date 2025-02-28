TPS board member calls for accountability following audit findings

Tulsa Public Schools board member E’lena Ashley called for accountability after state auditor Cindy Byrd presented findings from an audit revealing $25 million in improper spending.

By: Kristen Weaver

State auditor Cindy Byrd gave another presentation at a public meeting with a TPS board member after the results of her audit of Tulsa Public schools were released this week.

There were several people who attended Cindy Byrd's audit presentation at a church near 11th and Mingo on Thursday, who said they were shocked at what they heard.

The meeting was organized by board member E’lena Ashley, who was vocal about getting the audit organized.

Byrd released the results from the audit Wednesday, more than two years after it was requested. It was originally sparked by misconduct by Devin Fletcher, who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the district.

The focus of the audit was a small group of administrators– not teachers.

The audit found $25 million out of $37 million was spent in violation of the district’s own spending policies. It found more than 1400 financial discrepancies and hundreds of invoices without the correct receipts.

Ashley said she is grateful for people speaking up and the governor for making this audit happen.

"I'm sure the people working on this audit for over five years are feeling vindicated,” Ashley said. “Having been one of the two board members that requested the audit, I'm glad that the suspicions that we actually had have been brought forth, and truths are being told."

Those who helped push for the audit now hope to see some charges filed.

The auditor said she has turned over information to the attorney general’s office.