Food on the Move holds pop-up distributions after weather cancelations

Tulsa's Food on the Move organized two pop-up distribution events after last week's monthly festival was canceled due to weather for the first time in 11 years. Volunteers distributed 360 boxes of fresh produce within 30 minutes to assist families facing food insecurity in the area.

By: Emory Bryan

It was not the normal monthly "festival" that food on the move has to help hungry families.

But after last week's storm, the simplicity of pallets of food boxes was a welcome sight for some.

Michael Cunningham got a box on Thursday.

“It would be survival, and I would say it's a godly thing, a godly way of helping out.”

After their monthly festival was canceled for weather for the first time in 11 years, Food on the Move volunteers packaged up produce this week so they'd have it for a special pop-up distribution at two sites.

“We've got zucchini, lettuce, oranges, apples, tomatoes, just a good balance of foods to make some good recipes from,” said Regan Leake.

Food on the Move distributed 360 boxes in about 30 minutes.

“Our state is one of the top hungriest states in the nation,” said Leake. We're not proud of that, but we are proud of what we do to help serve our community and make a difference with food insecurity in a known food desert here in Tulsa.”

For the recipients, that's a good thing - and good food to go.

"People need to eat, and on top of it, all of their stuff is healthy,” said Cunningham. “Nothing wrong with healthy."

Their next regularly scheduled "Community Food and Resource Festival" is March 11. You can find their events here.