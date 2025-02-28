Pod of pelicans stop along Arkansas River during spring migration

Hundreds of pelicans are stoped along the Arkansas River during their spring migration, attracting photographers and bird-watchers.

By: Ryan Gillin

-

Hundreds of pelicans have found a short-term home along the Arkansas River as they make their way back north for the spring and summer.

Photographers and birdwatchers have been coming to a specific spot on Zink Lake to catch a glimpse of these pelicans.

While the trees are bare with no signs of spring yet, the change in weather tells a different story. People have put away their shovels and snow boots in exchange for bikes and sneakers.

“It’s amazing,” said Erica Laley and Sherry Shay. “It makes me feel like a whole new person.”

Even the wildlife is out and about—geese coming from warmer places, cardinals perching on branches, and hawks searching for their next meal.

“It’s all very diversified and lovely,” David Bailey said.

But what’s along the river is grabbing the attention of people strolling by: a pod of pelicans, just stopping through on their trip back north. Some wade through the water, while others sunbathe on the riverbed.

“Everyone should come down and have a look,” Bailey said.

These flocks are fleeting and worth stopping to see before they continue on their journey.

You might have a chance to spot these birds from now until May, but it’s definitely worth stopping by Riverside to see them. If you miss them this time, they’ll be back for their fall migration in September.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news