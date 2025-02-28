Broken Arrow Police arrest taekwondo instructor accused of molesting young students

Broken Arrow Police have arrested Lyndon Jarman, a taekwondo instructor, who is accused of molesting five of his young students. Authorities are now seeking information on whether there may be additional victims.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Arrest and Allegations

Broken Arrow Police have arrested Lyndon Jarman, a taekwondo instructor, who is accused of molesting five of his young students. Authorities are now seeking information on whether there may be additional victims.

Prosecutor's Statement

The prosecutor's office aims to provide accountability for the suspect while ensuring healing for the victims.

Details of the Allegations

Police have revealed that Jarman is accused of molesting five boys who were his students. Assistant Wagoner County District Attorney John Bennett said that these young boys, who viewed Jarman as family, were taken advantage of by someone they trusted.

John Bennett's Insight

"Unfortunately, we're intimately aware things like this do happen in the community. It happens more often than people think it does," Bennett said.

The Instructor's Actions

Jarman worked at Martial Arts Advantage in Broken Arrow, where he reportedly spent time alone with the boys outside of class. The affidavit details trips to the mall, track, and gym, where the alleged incidents occurred. One boy claimed the abuse happened monthly for two years, and all boys reported that Jarman instructed them not to tell anyone.

Commitment to Victims

"We believe children when they say things that happen to them. We work hard, hard in hand with law-enforcement to corroborate those allegations made by these children and if possible, file criminal charges and hold defendants accountable for the terrible decisions they make," Bennett said.

John Bennett on the Allegations

"Certainly, allegations of this nature are difficult to process, but while the defendant is innocent until proven guilty, these allegations point to concerning patterns of abuse," he noted.

Investigation Background

The investigation began after police received a cyber tip regarding nearly 200 images of child sexual abuse material found in Jarman's Dropbox account, to which he admitted ownership. Bennett, who has handled similar cases before, emphasized the importance of approaching each victim's experience with care and sensitivity.

Tailoring the Process

"We certainly tailor our prosecutions to make it as easy as possible for alleged victims. It's not easy," he said.

Current Status

As of now, Jarman is being held in the Broken Arrow Jail but will soon be transferred to the Wagoner County Jail.

Call for Additional Victims

If there are any other victims or individuals with information, Broken Arrow Police encourage them to email Detective Robinson at CRobinson@BrokenArrowOK.gov.