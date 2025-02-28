Water main break causes traffic delays near Pine and Memorial

A large water main break near Pine and Memorial in Tulsa is causing traffic delays Friday morning as crews work to make repairs.

By: Jonathan Polasek

Drivers traveling near Pine Street and Memorial Drive should expect delays Friday morning as crews work to repair a large water main break.

According to the City of Tulsa, a 24-inch water main broke Thursday night. Crews are staging just north of Pine on Memorial to begin repairs Friday morning.

Before work can start, crews must mark underground utilities to avoid damaging other lines. That process is underway, and once it is complete, workers will begin tearing up the road to access and repair the break.

The City of Tulsa has not provided a timeline for how long repairs will take, but drivers are advised to expect slowdowns, particularly during the morning commute.

Drivers should allow extra time for their commute or consider using an alternate route.

At this time, the City of Tulsa says the water main break is not impacting any nearby homes or businesses.