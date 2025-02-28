How Keepin’ It REEL helps Tulsa students share their voices

Friday, February 28th 2025, 8:42 am
Dr. Tamecca Rogers, founder and CEO of Keepin’ It REEL: Truth 2 Screen & Inspire Expressions Media, leads a film documentary workshop that empowers young people to tell impactful stories through filmmaking.'
The program offers hands-on experience in directing, cinematography, lighting, sound, and interviewing, while encouraging students to use their voices to uplift their communities.
Participants in the workshop range in age from 10 to 16, gaining both technical filmmaking skills and the confidence to tell stories that matter to them and their communities.
Keepin’ It REEL: Truth 2 Screen was founded on the belief that young people’s voices matter. The workshop provides a platform for youth to own their narratives, tell impactful stories and preserve history through their unique perspectives.
The program is designed to combine filmmaking, empowerment and storytelling, ensuring that the next generation can contribute to conversations affecting their communities.
Two student-produced documentaries will highlight mentorship, resilience and historic achievements in Tulsa.
"We R One: Kode Ransom's Journey of Mentorship and Community"
"Breaking Barriers: East Central’s Historic Flag Football Victory"
"Breaking Barriers: East Central’s Historic Flag Football Victory" is set to premiere at Circle Cinema during Women’s History Month in March. The screening will celebrate the achievements of the team while also honoring the strength and contributions of women who continue to shape communities and families.
The screening is tentatively scheduled for March 22, with final details to be announced.
Throughout the workshop, students have grown both behind and in front of the camera. Many began the program with limited confidence but have since developed strong skills in directing, interviewing, and technical aspects of production.
The students have responded enthusiastically to the experience, expressing excitement for future projects and a newfound interest in media careers. Beyond filmmaking, they are developing life skills, gaining confidence, and learning to collaborate as they explore new creative paths.
Dr. Rogers emphasizes that representation in storytelling plays a critical role in inspiring young people to dream bigger. By seeing themselves authentically represented, youth are encouraged to embrace their stories and envision their potential.
Keepin’ It REEL: Truth 2 Screen aims to ensure that the stories created today contribute to a lasting legacy — with students stepping into history-making roles and helping shape the future of media representation.
Learn more about Keepin’ It REEL: Truth 2 Screen on their Facebook page.
February 28th, 2025
February 27th, 2025
February 24th, 2025
February 20th, 2025
February 28th, 2025
February 28th, 2025
February 28th, 2025
February 28th, 2025