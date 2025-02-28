How Keepin’ It REEL helps Tulsa students share their voices

A group of young Tulsa filmmakers, ages 10 to 16, are using their voices and cameras to tell powerful stories of mentorship, resilience and historic achievements through the Keepin’ It REEL: Truth 2 Screen documentary workshop.

By: Brooke Cox

Dr. Tamecca Rogers, founder and CEO of Keepin’ It REEL: Truth 2 Screen & Inspire Expressions Media, leads a film documentary workshop that empowers young people to tell impactful stories through filmmaking.'

The program offers hands-on experience in directing, cinematography, lighting, sound, and interviewing, while encouraging students to use their voices to uplift their communities.

Participants in the workshop range in age from 10 to 16, gaining both technical filmmaking skills and the confidence to tell stories that matter to them and their communities.

Inspiration Behind Keepin’ It REEL

Keepin’ It REEL: Truth 2 Screen was founded on the belief that young people’s voices matter. The workshop provides a platform for youth to own their narratives, tell impactful stories and preserve history through their unique perspectives.

The program is designed to combine filmmaking, empowerment and storytelling, ensuring that the next generation can contribute to conversations affecting their communities.

Documentary Projects

Two student-produced documentaries will highlight mentorship, resilience and historic achievements in Tulsa.

"We R One: Kode Ransom's Journey of Mentorship and Community"

This documentary follows Kode Ransom, a coach and mentor using basketball to inspire and uplift young people. The film highlights resilience, leadership and the positive impact of mentorship on the community.

"Breaking Barriers: East Central’s Historic Flag Football Victory"

This film captures East Central High School’s Girls' Flag Football Team’s historic win as Oklahoma’s first Interscholastic Girls' Flag Football Champions. The documentary not only covers their athletic success, but also highlights the importance of determination and breaking barriers for young women in sports. As part of the project, students interviewed NFL Super Bowl Champion Donald Driver, who spoke about identity, relationships and purpose — lessons that extend beyond the field.

Upcoming Screening at Circle Cinema

"Breaking Barriers: East Central’s Historic Flag Football Victory" is set to premiere at Circle Cinema during Women’s History Month in March. The screening will celebrate the achievements of the team while also honoring the strength and contributions of women who continue to shape communities and families.

The screening is tentatively scheduled for March 22, with final details to be announced.

Student Experience and Feedback

Throughout the workshop, students have grown both behind and in front of the camera. Many began the program with limited confidence but have since developed strong skills in directing, interviewing, and technical aspects of production.

The students have responded enthusiastically to the experience, expressing excitement for future projects and a newfound interest in media careers. Beyond filmmaking, they are developing life skills, gaining confidence, and learning to collaborate as they explore new creative paths.

The Importance of Representation

Dr. Rogers emphasizes that representation in storytelling plays a critical role in inspiring young people to dream bigger. By seeing themselves authentically represented, youth are encouraged to embrace their stories and envision their potential.

Keepin’ It REEL: Truth 2 Screen aims to ensure that the stories created today contribute to a lasting legacy — with students stepping into history-making roles and helping shape the future of media representation.

More Information

Learn more about Keepin’ It REEL: Truth 2 Screen on their Facebook page.