Registration open for USA BMX spring break camp in Tulsa

By: Alyssa Miller

Registration is now open for the USA BMX Foundation's weeklong spring break camp in Tulsa. The camp is open to riders of all skill levels in 4th-8th grades. It is being held at the Hardesty National BMX Stadium at 490 North Lansing Ave. March 17-21.

Camp Activities

Build confidence on a BMX bike and improve their skills while learning to ride and race. Get expert instruction from coaches in control and bike handling skills. Explore the connections between BMX and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math). Take field trips to local parks to practice in a variety of environments. Interact with BMX Olympians and World Champions to gain insight and inspiration.

Camp Items

USA BMX provides campers with helmets and bikes, so no equipment is needed to sign up for camp. Daily lunch and snacks will be provided throughout the week. Everyone that participates will also get a t-shirt, water bottle, and a year-long BMX membership. Those that have their own equipment can bring it, but will need to take it home each day. There is also a dress code that campers must abide by in order to get on the track.

Clothes that cover knees and elbows Closed-toe shoes (athletic shoes recommended)

Camp Schedule

The spring break camp is March 17-21. It is a full day camp going from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Drop off is between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and pickup is between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The cost of the camp is $300. To register visit the USA BMX website. Anyone with questions can contact Program Manager Tyler Russell at (480)-961-1903 ext. 176.