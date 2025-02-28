Registration open for USA BMX spring break camp in Tulsa

Friday, February 28th 2025, 10:00 am
Registration is now open for the USA BMX Foundation's weeklong spring break camp in Tulsa. The camp is open to riders of all skill levels in 4th-8th grades. It is being held at the Hardesty National BMX Stadium at 490 North Lansing Ave. March 17-21.
USA BMX provides campers with helmets and bikes, so no equipment is needed to sign up for camp. Daily lunch and snacks will be provided throughout the week. Everyone that participates will also get a t-shirt, water bottle, and a year-long BMX membership. Those that have their own equipment can bring it, but will need to take it home each day. There is also a dress code that campers must abide by in order to get on the track.
The spring break camp is March 17-21. It is a full day camp going from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Drop off is between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and pickup is between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The cost of the camp is $300. To register visit the USA BMX website. Anyone with questions can contact Program Manager Tyler Russell at (480)-961-1903 ext. 176.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
