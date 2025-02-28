Thunder vs Hawks Preview: last meeting, where to watch, look ahead

Friday, February 28th 2025, 11:42 am
Thunder bounce back from stunning collapse with a fourth-quarter blitz to beat the Nets 129-121 -- recap
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander narrowly missed a triple-double with 35 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 128-104 win over the Atlanta Hawks way back on Oct 27. Chet Holmgren added 25 points, nine rebounds, and six blocks, while Jalen Williams contributed 20 points and nine rebounds.
OKC outscored Atlanta 39-18 in the fourth quarter and hit 14 of 23 field goals compared to the Hawks’ 6 of 20. Trae Young led Atlanta with 24 points and eight assists but was limited to just 14 shot attempts.
The Hawks led 92-91 in the fourth before a 13-0 Thunder run, fueled by six points from Gilgeous-Alexander, gave them control.
In the last 5 games against Atlanta, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 34 points, over 8 rebounds, and seven assists in those matchups.
Monday night is the start of a stretch where the Thunder will play 15 of 19 games against teams currently with winning records. There are two games each against the Rockets, Grizzlies, Nuggets, Pistons and Lakers. Thunder will be at Boston as well on March 12.
The Thunder have the 10th toughest schedule remaining according to John Schuhmann at NBA.com, with an opponents winning percentage of .521. There are four back-to-backs left on the schedule as well
February 28, 2025, 6:30 Tipoff
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Watch on FanDuel Sports Oklahoma
FanDuel lists OKC as 11.5 point favorite with 62% of the money on The Thunder
February 28th, 2025
March 1st, 2025
March 1st, 2025
March 1st, 2025
March 1st, 2025