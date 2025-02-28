Thunder vs Hawks Preview: last meeting, where to watch, look ahead

Thunder look to make it 2-0 on the season vs Atlanta

By: Jeremie Poplin

After bouncing back against the Nets earlier in the week, OKC heads to Atlanta for the final meeting of the season with the Hawks. The Hawks lost their most recent game 131-109 to the Heat on Wednesday. Former Sooner Trae Young scored 17, while Dyson Daniels led the way for Atlanta with 18 points. Atlanta had recently held Miami to 86 points on Monday night, but the Heat finished Wednesday night 23 of 42 from three, while the Hawks struggled, shooting just 12 of 32 from beyond the arc.

Thunder bounce back from stunning collapse with a fourth-quarter blitz to beat the Nets 129-121 -- recap

Last Matchup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander narrowly missed a triple-double with 35 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 128-104 win over the Atlanta Hawks way back on Oct 27. Chet Holmgren added 25 points, nine rebounds, and six blocks, while Jalen Williams contributed 20 points and nine rebounds.

OKC outscored Atlanta 39-18 in the fourth quarter and hit 14 of 23 field goals compared to the Hawks’ 6 of 20. Trae Young led Atlanta with 24 points and eight assists but was limited to just 14 shot attempts.

The Hawks led 92-91 in the fourth before a 13-0 Thunder run, fueled by six points from Gilgeous-Alexander, gave them control.

SGA vs Atlanta

In the last 5 games against Atlanta, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 34 points, over 8 rebounds, and seven assists in those matchups.

Looking Ahead

Monday night is the start of a stretch where the Thunder will play 15 of 19 games against teams currently with winning records. There are two games each against the Rockets, Grizzlies, Nuggets, Pistons and Lakers. Thunder will be at Boston as well on March 12.

The Thunder have the 10th toughest schedule remaining according to John Schuhmann at NBA.com, with an opponents winning percentage of .521. There are four back-to-backs left on the schedule as well

Game Info

February 28, 2025, 6:30 Tipoff

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Watch on FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Odds

FanDuel lists OKC as 11.5 point favorite with 62% of the money on The Thunder