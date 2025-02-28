Jimcy McGirt faces new allegations of violating parole: Details from the courtroom

Jimcy McGirt faces federal probation violations, including internet access and missing treatment sessions, with a hearing pending.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

Jimcy McGirt, the man whose landmark U.S. Supreme Court case reshaped tribal jurisdiction in Oklahoma, appeared in federal court on Friday to address allegations that he violated the terms of his federal probation.

McGirt was released from prison in May 2023 but now faces accusations of multiple violations.

Probation Violations Alleged by Prosecutors

McGirt was given strict rules when he was released from prison, but federal prosecutors are now asking a judge to revoke McGirts Probation because they say he has violated those rules several times now, including

Possessing a cell phone with internet access and social media accounts, which he was prohibited from having. Failing to delete a social media page after being instructed to do so. Missing required sex offender treatment sessions and a scheduled polygraph test.

Prosecutors say last July, Jimcy McGirt’s probation officer did a home visit and found Mcgirt was using a cell phone with internet access and had a social media page, which Mcgirt is not allowed to have.

Mcgirt was told to delete the social media page, and not use the internet but prosecutors say a month later the probation officer found Mcgirt still had social media on his phone and had been using an email account. Prosecutors say in August, Mcgirt didn’t show up for his scheduled polygraph test, and told his probation officer he “forgot.”

They say the next day, McGirt didn’t show up to his required sex offender treatment meeting, then missed the same meeting again a few weeks later.

McGirt’s attorney, Richard O’Carroll downplayed the allegations saying none of these acts were malicious.

"He wasn’t doing egregious stuff, he wasn’t doing horrible stuff, he was doing stuff that an old man would forget. And he is an old man," said O'Carroll.

Previous Arrest and Sentencing

McGirt was arrested in Wewoka in August 2023 by Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police for failing to register as a sex offender and living within 2,000 feet of a school, park, or childcare facility.

McGirt told police he was only living there with his son for a couple of days because his car broke down. McGirt was charged in Seminole Nation Court and later pled no contest to failing to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to six months in jail.

“There were other accusations in the Seminole Nation that were bogus, completely bogus. They were harmful because there was some supposed propositioning,” said O'Carroll.

What's Next For Jimcy McGirt

A federal judge will now determine whether to revoke McGirt’s probation. A court date has not yet been set.