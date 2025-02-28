NFL Combine results: How OU and OSU players fared after day one, combine schedule

Friday, February 28th 2025, 11:58 am
The NFL Scouting Combine is an annual event where college football players eligible for the NFL Draft showcase their skills and athleticism in front of NFL coaches, general managers, and scouts.
It typically takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana, and consists of a series of physical and mental tests designed to assess a player's abilities. Players will also have to opportunity to meet with teams, coaches, and general managers.
Stutsman, Martin, and Oliver would be the 5th, 6th, and 7th fastest linebackers tested yesterday. Nick Martin is listed as having the fourth-fastest 10-yard split from the linebacker group. Ethan Downs leads the combine with 32 reps on the bench press so far.
Ethan Downs, Oklahoma via NFL.com
When is the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine?
The combine starts Thursday, Feb. 27 to Sunday, March 2.
Thursday, Feb. 27 (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ): Defensive linemen, linebackers --- including Ethan Downs,(OU), Nick Martin, Collin Oliver, (OSU), Danny Stutsman, (OU)
Friday, Feb. 28 (2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ): Defensive backs, tight ends ---- Billy Bowman Jr.(OU)
Saturday, March 1 (12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs ---- Ollie Gordon II (OSU)
Sunday, March 2 (12 p.m. to 4 p.m. ): Offensive linemen
