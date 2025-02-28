NFL Combine results: How OU and OSU players fared after day one, combine schedule

OU and OSU players finish Day 1 at Combine with impressive results

By: Jeremie Poplin

The NFL Scouting Combine is an annual event where college football players eligible for the NFL Draft showcase their skills and athleticism in front of NFL coaches, general managers, and scouts.

It typically takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana, and consists of a series of physical and mental tests designed to assess a player's abilities. Players will also have to opportunity to meet with teams, coaches, and general managers.

Combine Results from Local Players

Stutsman, Martin, and Oliver would be the 5th, 6th, and 7th fastest linebackers tested yesterday. Nick Martin is listed as having the fourth-fastest 10-yard split from the linebacker group. Ethan Downs leads the combine with 32 reps on the bench press so far.

Ethan Downs, Oklahoma via NFL.com

40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds 10-yard split: 1.62 seconds Vertical jump: 34” Broad jump: 9’11” Three-cone: 7.58s 20-yard shuttle: 4.59 Bench press: 32 reps at 225 pounds

Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma via NFL.com

40-yard dash: 4.52 seconds 10-yard split: 1.55 seconds Vertical jump: 34” Broad jump: -- Three-cone: -- 20-yard shuttle: -- Bench press: --

40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds 10-yard split: 1.54 seconds Vertical jump: 38” Broad jump: 10’3” Three-cone: -- 20-yard shuttle: -- Bench press: 26 reps at 225 pounds

Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State via NFL.com

40-yard dash: 4.56 seconds 10-yard split: 1.57 seconds Vertical jump: 39” Broad jump: 10’6” Three-cone: -- 20-yard shuttle: -- Bench press: --





Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma via NFL.com

40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds (official time) 10-yard split: 1.52 seconds Vertical jump: 35.5” Broad jump: 10’3” Three-cone: -- 20-yard shuttle: -- Bench press: --

When is the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine?

The combine starts Thursday, Feb. 27 to Sunday, March 2.

Thursday, Feb. 27 (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ): Defensive linemen, linebackers --- including Ethan Downs,(OU), Nick Martin, Collin Oliver, (OSU), Danny Stutsman, (OU)

Friday, Feb. 28 (2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ): Defensive backs, tight ends ---- Billy Bowman Jr.(OU)

Saturday, March 1 (12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs ---- Ollie Gordon II (OSU)

Sunday, March 2 (12 p.m. to 4 p.m. ): Offensive linemen

Where to watch

NFL Network and stream on NFL+ will feature all drills and analysis



