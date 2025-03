Meet Menchie, an adorable 2-year-old Shih Tzu-Lhasa Apso mix looking for a loving home!

By: David Prock

It's Friday, which means it's time to feature our Pet of the Week!

Meet Menchie, a 2-year-old Shih Tzu-Lhasa Apso mix. He has the sweetest personality and would make a wonderful family dog. If you're interested in adopting Menchie, please call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit the ARF house located at LaFortune Park.