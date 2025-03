Friday Afternoon Forecast with Stephen Nehrenz

Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Friday and a look at our 7-day forecast. Temps will remain cool in the morning and mild in the afternoon for the next few days but rain will bring a small cold front next week.

By: Stephen Nehrenz

