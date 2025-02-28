Crews Battled Large Fire Near Dewey

Crews from Washington County Emergency Management, Copan Fire, and Dewey Fire were on the scene of a large grass fire between Dewey and Copan.

Friday, February 28th 2025, 1:00 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

Wind speeds in the area were reported to be between 25-30 mph. As of 3 p.m., the fire has been largely contained and extinguished and crews are leaving the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.
