Tulsa Golden Hurricane 2025 football schedule released

Tulsa's 12-game regular-season slate will include six games at H.A. Chapman Stadium This will be the first time since 2004 that all of Tulsa's home games are scheduled for a Saturday kickoff.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

The American Athletic Conference unveiled its 2025 football schedule on Friday afternoon, marking the first season under head coach Tre Lamb for the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa's 12-game regular-season slate will include six games at H.A. Chapman Stadium—two nonconference matchups and four against American opponents. This will be the first time since 2004 that all of Tulsa's home games are scheduled for a Saturday kickoff. The Golden Hurricane will also play six road games, including two nonconference contests.

Of the eight conference games, three will be against teams Tulsa didn't face last season, while the remaining five are repeats with the venue swapped. Tulsa will play every team that finished in the top five of the conference standings in 2024, with two games at home and three on the road.

The season kicks off at home on Saturday, August 30, against Abilene Christian. Tulsa then hits the road for its first away game on September 6, traveling to New Mexico State for the first meeting between the two teams since 2001. Tulsa leads the all-time series 15-4.

On September 20, the Golden Hurricane will renew its rivalry with Oklahoma State in the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic in Stillwater. Additionally, Tulsa will host Oregon State on Saturday, November 15, in a nonconference matchup—this will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Tulsa begins American Athletic Conference play on September 13, hosting the Naval Academy, where the Hurricane will look for their first-ever home victory against the Midshipmen. After the Oklahoma State game, the Golden Hurricane welcomes Tulane, last season's conference runner-up, to H.A. Chapman on September 27. Tulsa has a 13-7 all-time advantage over the Green Wave.

October begins with a conference road trip to Memphis on October 4. Tulsa has a 5-9 record in the Liberty Bowl against the Tigers. The first bye week comes on October 11.

Following the break, the Golden Hurricane will face East Carolina in a Thursday night game on October 16. Last season, Tulsa and ECU played a thrilling, down-to-the-wire contest. The only home game in October will be against Temple on October 25, the 10th meeting between the two teams, with Tulsa holding a 5-4 lead in the series.

Tulsa's second bye week is on November 1, followed by a road trip to Florida Atlantic on November 8. The Golden Hurricane will return home for the Oregon State game on November 15.

Tulsa's final road game will take them to West Point on November 22 to face Army, the defending American Athletic Conference champions. This will be only Tulsa's second visit to Michie Stadium, where they previously defeated the Black Knights 49-39 on November 17, 2007.

The regular season concludes with a home game against UAB on November 29. Tulsa has won 37-20 in their most recent matchup against the Blazers at H.A. Chapman and leads the all-time series 4-1, including a perfect 2-0 record at home.

The 2025 American Athletic Conference Football Championship will take place on either Friday, December 5, or Saturday, December 6. Additional details on the exact date will be released in the coming months. The championship game will be hosted by the top team in the conference standings.

Tulsa 2025 Football Schedule

Day Date Opponent Saturday Aug. 30 ABILENE CHRISTIAN Saturday Sept. 6 at New Mexico State Saturday Sept. 13 NAVY Saturday Sept. 20 at Oklahoma State Saturday Sept. 27 TULANE Saturday Oct. 4 at Memphis Saturday Oct. 11 OPEN Thursday Oct. 16 at ECU Saturday Oct. 25 TEMPLE Saturday Nov. 1 OPEN Saturday Nov. 8 at Florida Atlantic Saturday Nov. 15 OREGON STATE Saturday Nov. 22 at Army Saturday Nov. 29 UAB Fri. or Sat. Dec. 5 or 6 American Football Championship







