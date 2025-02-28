Tulsa Drillers announce 2025 coaching staff

Drillers staff will feature Eric Wedge and several returners and newcomers for 2025.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Drillers will begin the 2025 season with new manager Eric Wedge.

Winter Drillers News

The new Drillers coaching staff includes several returners and newcomers, announced on Friday alongside the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Returning are pitching coach Durin O’Linger and performance coach Ethan Quarles. Luis Vasquez returns as co-pitching coach after a two-year absence. New additions include hitting coach Blake Gailen, bench coach Cordell Hipolito, bullpen catcher Jose Capellan, athletic trainers Ikuo "Ike" Kato and Dylan Correa, and development associate Kupono Decker.

O’Linger, in his third season with Tulsa, has overseen nine pitchers who made MLB debuts, including Ben Casparius, Edgardo Henriquez, and Landon Knack, who played key postseason roles in the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series win. Vasquez, a former minor league pitcher, returns after coaching the Dodgers' Arizona Complex League team.

Quarles, in his second season with the Drillers, previously worked at the collegiate level and with the Great Lakes Loons. Gailen, a former Drillers player, joins after coaching for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic and spending two years with the Arizona Complex League team. Hipolito, in his seventh season with the Dodgers, joins as bench coach after managing the Dominican Summer League team. Capellan, a former Dodgers minor leaguer, begins his coaching career as bullpen catcher.

Kato and Correa will serve as athletic trainers, with Kato coming from the Great Lakes Loons and Correa in his first year with the Dodgers. Decker, also a first-year staff member, will serve as development associate.

The Drillers will open the season at ONEOK Field on April 4 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, with the first pitch at 7:00 p.m.