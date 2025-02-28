Rob Miller says he wants to 'renew focus on students' in run for state superintendent

Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller announced his retirement to run for state superintendent, emphasizing a focus on students, teacher support, and family engagement to improve Oklahoma's education system.

By: David Prock

-

Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller announced his retirement on the steps of the State Capitol this week and declared his candidacy for state superintendent.

Miller wants to offer what he calls a fresh perspective on Oklahoma’s educational leadership.

Why Is Rob Miller Running For State Superintendent? A Focus on Students

Miller is clear about his motivation saying that he believes there needs to be less focus on politics and more on students.

"What I think everyone knows is that there's a significant amount of concern and frustration and even anxiety about the state of public education in Oklahoma right now, and it's not just educators, it's families, it's businesses, it's the chambers of commerce, and even the governor recently chimed in and said that we have to remove the politics from this job and really get the focus renewed on students," said Miller.

He noted that it has been nearly 35 years since the State superintendent in Oklahoma had previously served as a district superintendent.

"It's a surprising statistic that the last time a state superintendent was actually a district superintendent is 1991 so it's been almost 35 years, and we've tried politicians and bureaucrats and even a dentist to do that role, and the outcomes haven't gotten us where we need to be. And so my aspiration, my goal, a singular goal, in seeking this position, is to put the focus on academic outcomes for students. Period."

A Vision for Educational Transformation

Miller outlined his vision for Oklahoma education, built on four key pillars:

Focus on students Support for teachers Engagement with families Preparation for future workforce challenges

"No one is satisfied with being 49th in the nation," Miller said. "We can do better."

Recruiting and Retaining Teachers: A Strategic Approach

Miller believes attracting and keeping educators starts with fostering a supportive environment.

"The number one thing you need to do to recruit and retain high-quality teachers is create a climate where they feel valued and respected," he said. "We need to spread that statewide so that all of our hard-working teachers know that we value them and we're willing to invest in them.

Next Steps: From Retirement to Campaign Trail

After retiring from Bixby Schools, Miller plans to take a short break.

"Maybe that Alaskan cruise my wife and I have been talking about," he shared, before preparing for what he anticipates will be "a very rigorous and challenging campaign."

